Siacoin (SC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.65 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Siacoin has a market cap of $141.74 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,067.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00292348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.00525866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.00412660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,365,542,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

