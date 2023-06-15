Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Tops $141.25 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $141.25 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,380.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00292694 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013906 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00526823 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00059445 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00411871 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003946 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,368,782,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
