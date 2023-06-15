Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $140.14 million and $2.13 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,367,942,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

