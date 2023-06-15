Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,061,146.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.