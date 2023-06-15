Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SLN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 341,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,714. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.91). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.