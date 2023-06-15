Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

