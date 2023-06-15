SingularityNET Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.86 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $230.07 million and approximately $37.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,909.96 or 1.00089244 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018861 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.19412468 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $35,027,595.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.