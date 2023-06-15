Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.92

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.92 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.13). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 86.75 ($1.09), with a volume of 1,268,320 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.54) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 799.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,664.88 ($5,836.94). Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

