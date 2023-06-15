SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Sells $75,725.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thierry Pellegrino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. 1,175,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 852,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

