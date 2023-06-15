Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $787.49

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.49 ($9.85) and traded as low as GBX 756 ($9.46). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 761 ($9.52), with a volume of 76,293 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.50) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Smart Metering Systems Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 787.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 806.96. The company has a market capitalization of £976.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,654.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.
Insider Activity
Smart Metering Systems Company Profile
Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.
See Also
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.