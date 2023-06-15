Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $787.49

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.49 ($9.85) and traded as low as GBX 756 ($9.46). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 761 ($9.52), with a volume of 76,293 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.50) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Smart Metering Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 787.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 806.96. The company has a market capitalization of £976.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,654.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Insider Activity

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Mortlock acquired 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.60 ($62,550.80). In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood acquired 2,728 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £20,487.28 ($25,634.73). Also, insider Tim Mortlock bought 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.60 ($62,550.80). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,662 shares of company stock worth $19,052,718. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.