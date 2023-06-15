SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $11.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.77.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

