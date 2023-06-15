SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.18. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 25,133,283 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after acquiring an additional 372,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after acquiring an additional 721,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 484,530 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.