Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 513,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,882.0 days.

Solvay Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVYSF remained flat at $111.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $117.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.