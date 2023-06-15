Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 45,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $822,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,194,483.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOVO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

About Sovos Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

