SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $98,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,148. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

