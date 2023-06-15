SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.68

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 972874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

