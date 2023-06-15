SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.45

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 58424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWI. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,057,000.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

