SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.70

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 885611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

