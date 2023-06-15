SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 102,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 34,206 shares.The stock last traded at $53.65 and had previously closed at $53.33.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $577.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

