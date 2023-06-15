Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.13

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.13 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 161.55 ($2.02). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.07), with a volume of 32,701 shares.

Spectra Systems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,651.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.11.

Spectra Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Spectra Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,000.00%.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

