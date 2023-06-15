Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.60 and last traded at $111.26. 2,026,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,599,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. William Blair began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.94.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

