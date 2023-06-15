SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the May 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SQI Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQIDF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

