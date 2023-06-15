SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the May 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SQI Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQIDF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. SQI Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
