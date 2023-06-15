SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSAAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.32. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.57%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Stories

