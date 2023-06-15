St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded St Barbara from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get St Barbara alerts:

St Barbara Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.