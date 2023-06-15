St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Makes New $893,000 Investment in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,060,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 165,939 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,060,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 212,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 330,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 951,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 232,778 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

FCG stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

