Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

