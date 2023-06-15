Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.64 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Steem has a market capitalization of $66.64 million and $1.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,030.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00294939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00538352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00059621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00415389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003988 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,524,871 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

