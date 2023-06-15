Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $685,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

