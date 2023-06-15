Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.94 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $439.72. The company has a market cap of $325.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.57.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.