Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.