Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $25.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.86.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.87. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 603,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

