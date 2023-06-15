Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 15th (AAU, AEZS, AIRG, ARGX, ASBFY, AVAV, BIOC, CALA, CCLP, CGEM)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 15th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC). They issued a positive rating on the stock.

Simmons started coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

