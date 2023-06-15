Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 15th (AAU, AEZS, AIRG, ARGX, ASBFY, AVAV, BIOC, CALA, CCLP, CGEM)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 15th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC). They issued a positive rating on the stock.

Simmons started coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

