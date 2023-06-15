Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 66,692 put options on the company. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 47,550 put options.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

DVN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,514,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,253. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

