Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jun 15th, 2023

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 40,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,573 shares of company stock worth $78,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,084,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 196.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

