Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 40,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,573 shares of company stock worth $78,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,084,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 196.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.