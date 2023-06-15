Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 2,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STOK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,664 shares of company stock valued at $667,048. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after buying an additional 519,577 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,279,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after buying an additional 2,531,065 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 1,006,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

