Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $439.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.57.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
