Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

