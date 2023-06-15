Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.