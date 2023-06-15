Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

