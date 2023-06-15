Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $452.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

