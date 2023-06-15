Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

