Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,018 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,018 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.2% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $13,576,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Shares of COST opened at $527.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

