Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Seabridge Gold accounts for about 1.7% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Seabridge Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SA opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold, Inc engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of gold properties. Its projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell, Courageous Lake, 3 Aces, Iskut, Snowstorm, and Non-Core Assets properties. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

