Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.41. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $15,559,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,708 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.