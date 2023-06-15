Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $58.54 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.25 or 0.06587219 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00034417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,148,125 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

