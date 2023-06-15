Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%.
STRM opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
