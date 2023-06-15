Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

