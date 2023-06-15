SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Trading Down 12%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) fell 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 21,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 12,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

SugarBud Craft Growers Trading Down 12.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$718,630.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

