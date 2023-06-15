Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in May

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sulzer Stock Performance

Shares of Sulzer stock remained flat at $85.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. The company operates in Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

