Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

Sumitomo Chemical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 24,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,042. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

