Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 36,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 797,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $695.33 million, a PE ratio of -72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 2,244,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,835 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Articles

